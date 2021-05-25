OCEAN PARK — A driver faces two counts of vehicular assault and additional charges after a late evening collision on State Route 103 at 245th in Ocean Park on May 25.
The Washington State Patrol spent several hours investigating the collision.
According to WSP Sgt. Bradford Moon, a 2008 Toyota Prius driven by Vera D. Caldwell, 66 of Portland, was heading northbound on SR 103 with one passenger when a 2004 Jeep Cherokee heading southbound turned left towards 245th right in front of her.
Caldwell struck the Cherokee, driven by Amy D. Phelps, 37 of Woodland, on the passenger side.
"It is a pretty serious injury collision, and we are probably going to have a suspect in custody for vehicular assault, at least one count and possibly two," Moon said. "Both of the occupants in the Jeep were injured, and the female driver we believe to be impaired with alcohol or possibly other substances, and she is the one we are looking at for vehicular assault."
Under Washington state RCW 46.61.522, vehicular assault charges can be filed when an impaired driver causes injury to another person, including occupants in the same vehicle.
"We are waiting on the status of the people in the Prius," Moon said. "I think they're both injured, but I don't know if they amount to vehicular assault charges, but all four occupants were transported from the scene to the hospital."
Caldwell's passenger has been identified as Peterson D. Caldwell, 39, of Portland, and Phelps's passenger has been identified as Donald P. Staugaard, 50 of Lacey. All four sustained injuries, and their conditions have not been disclosed.
Troopers spoke to several witnesses who saw the collision and reportedly stated that the Prius had the right away and that the Cherokee turned directly in front of it.
According to WSP, Phelps faces two counts of vehicular assault, driving under the influence, failure to yield to oncoming traffic, and an unsafe turn.
She has not been booked into the jail as of reporting.
