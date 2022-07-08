GRAYLAND — Hours after being released due to issues with a probable cause affidavit Jesse J. Bridges, 25, of Grayland, landed back in jail on a warrant for first-degree murder. The arrest culminated a wild 24 hours for the Pacific County Sheriff's Office.
Bridges was initially arrested on July 7 for shooting at a homeowner during an incident near Grayland after he reportedly was "looking at a place to buy." A resident chased him from the area. Bridges allegedly shot in the man's direction several times with a shotgun.
Details of the encounter and incident are limited because the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office determined the probable cause affidavit did not lay our sufficient facts to warrant charges. Bridges was released immediately at 12:01 p.m. on July 7.
According to law enforcement, Bridges was found in possession of the firearm even though he is a felon and shot at the man several times. The potential charges waived by the prosecutor's office included unlawful firearm possession, drive-by shooting, and reckless endangerment.
Following his release, his wife, who is identified as Jesse Helige, contacted the sheriff's office and reported that Bridges had allegedly murdered his cousin. She alleged that the cousin, identified as Spencer Cheney, was killed approximately a week before, while she was away from their home.
"According to Helige, Bridges had messaged her on Facebook Messenger on June 29 or 30 stating something to the effect of 'I am about to do something stupid' or 'I am planning to do something stupid," Sgt. Nick Zimmerman stated in a new probable cause affidavit made before Bridges' re-arrest.
Helige arrived back at her residence on July 1 or July 2, and Bridges took her to a vehicle covered by a tarp and showed her what appeared to be a deceased human body inside with its arms on its chest, according to the court document.
"Helige informed after Bridges had shown her the body, he had discussed with her on multiple occasions plans to dispose of the body in the vehicle. Helige informed me Bridges had planned to burn the body in a burn barrel and on another occasion had planned to cut the body into pieces with a chainsaw and a pair of pruning shears, and disperse the body after it was cut," Zimmerman also stated in the probable cause affidavit.
Deputies were able to locate the deceased male where Helige described he would be and determined the male had been there approximately a week. Bridges' mother also provided an approximate timeline for when Bridges covered the vehicle with a tarp.
During an interview, Bridges did not recount anything about the murder or even let on that someone was under the tarp. However, Helige informed officers that Bridges told her that Cheney had allegedly peed on a tent Bridges resided in, and he retaliated by stabbing and shooting the man.
Bridges is currently in Pacific County Jail for first-degree murder and will be making his preliminary appearance in the Pacific County Superior Court this afternoon.
If charged as expected, Bridges' case will become the third first-degree murder prosecution currently being handled by a prosecutor's office that is missing its top attorney due to a serious illness.
Thomas A. Shotwell is free pending trial on $750,000 bail following the slaying of his twin brother on June 17, 2021 in Nemah. Anthony R. Bong remains in jail in lieu of $5 million bail in the alleged knife slaying of a relation in Ocean Park on June 20, 2022.
