SURFSIDE — A massive explosion at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, completely destroyed a “large garage type building” on the 305th and N Place cul-de-sac in Surfside, Pacific County Fire District No. 1 said in a press release. There were no reported injuries, but the shock wave broke a window as far away as 295th.
Residents up to 12 miles from the scene reported being awakened by the explosion. A resident near 165th and Sandridge said the blast startled him out of sleep, “And it rattled my windows and made the dogs bark like crazy.”
Fire District 1 personnel responded to the scene and found that “multiple other structures in the area sustained serious damage. The initial fire crew performed an aggressive attack, confining the fire to only the building of origin.” The fire was contained at about 1:50 a.m. “During suppression efforts, there were multiple reports of buildings, including occupied homes, damaged more than three blocks away,” Fire Chief Jacob Brundage said.
Fire District 1 personnel conducted a door-to-door assessment in the neighborhood to determine the level of damage. In addition, Pacific County Department of Community Development performed structural safety assessments.
According to county records, two garages were located next to one another at the blast site. A 36-by-40 foot two-story detached garage is assessed at $50,500 and is owned by Robert and Josephine Livingston, who also own the adjoining home, currently valued at $287,600 for tax purposes. Another garage, owned by Gary and Rita Westling of Olympia, is located a few feet across the property line and is assessed at $56,300.
The Pacific County Fire Investigation Team consulted with the Washington State Patrol and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. The cause of the explosion and fire "is not considered suspicious or nefarious in nature," the fire district said in a 3 p.m. Tuesday update. The American Red Cross is providing support to the involved parties that need temporary housing.
“We will assist Fire District 1 with the investigation as much as they need. Obviously it was a massive event with that type of explosion. It currently is their scene,” Pat Matlock, Pacific County chief criminal deputy, said Tuesday morning.
Stephan Dodson, of propane supplier Active Enterprises, said, "I have been asked all day if it was caused by one of our propane tanks. I’d like to make it clear that it was not and that as far as we know it was not propane related. I cannot say it wasn’t for sure that it wasn’t but I know 100% it was not one of our customers."
It will take several days to determine an approximate “dollar loss” for this incident, the fire district said. If you have damage to report, contact the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency at 360-642-9338.
Meanwhile the J Place faction running Surfside HOA is focused on chopping down trees to retain their precious views.
