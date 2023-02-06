BAY CENTER — Two crew members were rescued and a third is still missing after the F/V Ethel May, out of Bay Center, sank on Feb. 5 at the mouth of Willapa Bay at approximately 7:26 p.m.
Crews from United States Coast Guard (USCG) Station Cape Disappointment and Air Station Astoria responded to the sinking. A helicopter from the air station was able to rescue two crewmen from the water.
The USCG worked throughout the night and on Monday morning continues to search for the missing crew member, a deckhand whose name has not been officially released.
Residents in Tokeland reported that the helicopter was doing a search grid from Bay Center to Tokeland, as late as midnight.
The search has continued into Monday morning, with Pacific County Emergency Management Agency assisting with efforts and the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and USCG acting as lead agencies. The search is being conducted on sea, air and land.
“I am helping coordinate, getting the sheriff’s office information that they can use to support the search,” PCEMA Director Scott McDougall said. “The sheriff’s office is coordinating resources to go out and do the [searching].”
"The search area has been divided up into specific areas with the USCG searching some. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is searching for some. The county is searching some, so it’s broken up into specific areas,” he added.
According to McDougall, the search is still a rescue effort and has not transitioned to recovery, rescuers are holding out hope they missing fisherman can be found alive.
It’s unclear what happened to cause the boat to sink. The boat was reportedly working the Dungeness crabbing season that opened on Feb. 1.
At the time of the sinking, sea swells were approximately 6-7 feet.
The F/V Ethel May was built in South Bend in 1948 and was primarily docked out of Westport.
The Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab fishery is considered one of the nation's most hazardous occupations, with mid-winter weather and surf conditions frequently creating dangerous conditions.
