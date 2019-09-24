NASELLE — The landslide debris blocking the Upper Naselle Road is scheduled to be cleared out this week, ending a more than three-year conflict between Upper Naselle residents and Pacific County officials.
The cleanup is expected to wrap up in the afternoon Thursday, Sept. 26, said Kevin Cucchiara, project manager for the cleanup and general manager for Quigg Bros Inc.
Pacific County Commissioners voted 2-1 to award Quigg Bros Inc. a $32,430 contract to clear the road during the commissioners’ Aug. 27 meeting. Pacific County Commissioner Chairman Frank Wolfe opposed the cleanup. “It was a lot of money to spend and the county would still not be able to declare the road as safe, even after the cleanup,” Wolfe said.
Vice-Chair Commissioner Lisa Olsen sees the county as liable no matter what it does. And at the moment the people living above the road have difficult commutes to and from their homes. The two families living above the slide have to either take private dirt logging roads or climb over the landslide in order to reach their homes. While it is just a couple of families who are affected, Olsen said she doesn’t see that as a reason to ignore their plight.
“A lot of people choose to live in a lot of places and it doesn’t mean that they deserve to get blocked in,” Olsen said.
The landslide happened in December 2016 after a steep slope gave way about four miles east of State Route 4. Clearing the slide became a major point of contention between the commissioners and Upper Naselle residents Christin and Randy Lewis, and Barbara and Bob Tallman. When county officials went to visit the road in May 2016, a shouting match between Wolfe and residents took place after Wolfe said he was able to drive the alternative logging roads in his Prius. Several state lawmakers visited the site, including Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview, and Rep. Brian Blake, D-Aberdeen.
Geologists at the time warned the decaying rock top above the road could break off, causing a worse slide. Meanwhile, the Naselle River running below continues to eat into the base of the slope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.