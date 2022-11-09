Diggers stalk clams
Clamming often brings thousands to local beaches in the fall, winter and early spring months, but an increase in marine toxin levels has cast doubt on near-term prospects for clamming and the economy that depends on it.

WASHINGTON COAST — Unsafe levels of the marine toxin domoic acid in clam meat mean a clam dig previously planned for Nov. 22-28 will be cancelled, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a Nov. 9 statement.

"We will continue testing, but at this time do not have an estimate of when digging can proceed," WDFW said.

