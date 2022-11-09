Clamming often brings thousands to local beaches in the fall, winter and early spring months, but an increase in marine toxin levels has cast doubt on near-term prospects for clamming and the economy that depends on it.
WASHINGTON COAST — Unsafe levels of the marine toxin domoic acid in clam meat mean a clam dig previously planned for Nov. 22-28 will be cancelled, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a Nov. 9 statement.
"We will continue testing, but at this time do not have an estimate of when digging can proceed," WDFW said.
Clams collected Nov. 6 from all three sampling locations on the Long Beach Peninsula were above the 20 parts per million safety threshold for domoic acid. The sample from the north peninsula was found to have 30 ppm, the middle peninsula 23 ppm and the south 35 ppm.
Testing on Twin Harbors beach found 17 ppm at the northern site closest to Westport, 26 ppm near the Pacific-Grays Harbor county line and 22 ppm nearest the mouth of Willapa Bay.
Results at Copalis Beach near Ocean Shores were 19, 22 and 18 ppm. The area WDFW refers to as Mocrocks, just south of the Quinault Reservation, had results of 17, 18 and 19 ppm of domoic.
Tests also looked for the toxins responsible for Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) and Diarrhetic Shellfish Poison (DSP), but none was found at any of the tested locations.
Although some of the domoic levels were within the technical safety limit, WDFW and the Washington Department of Health don't authorize clam digs when levels are unstable and have the potential of rising during the course of a set of recreational harvest days. Before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, WDOH protocol requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level, in two tests that are at least 10 days apart.
