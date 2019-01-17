A charitable organization that offers financial aid to U.S. Coast Guard officers and employees has received a $15 million donation for the military branch to help during the partial government shutdown.
Admiral Karl Schultz said in a letter to the Coast Guard on Tuesday that Coast Guard Mutual Assistance received the donation from USAA.
The funding will be distributed through the Red Cross to those who need it.
The Coast Guard is the only member of the military affected by the shutdown because it falls under the Department of Homeland Security.
The shutdown is into its fourth week over funding for a border wall.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says she is trying to work with lawmakers to fund the Coast Guard during the shutdown.
