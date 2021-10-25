ILWACO — A hardworking member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 6-2 has been honored for his leadership.
Lee LaFollette, public affairs officer for the Flotilla, earned the applause of the national commodore for the USCG Auxiliary.
The award for “best public affairs event” highlights LaFollette’s work setting up and hosting a “boating responsibly” public awareness program.
The Auxiliary consists of anyone interested in boating. Members perform vessel checks and promote water safety for residents and visitors, often working alongside active-duty Coast Guard personnel and acting as a “force multiplier.” On his appointment as the station commander at USCG Cape Disappointment, Chief Warrant Officer Jason McCommons made a special point to commend their year-round assistance to the Coast Guard’s mission.
The National Board presented the award virtually during a meeting streamed on YouTube Sunday, Oct. 24.
“Your hard work and dedication are greatly appreciated,” noted Alexander J. Malewski, Jr., national commodore.
The “boating responsibly” event was held in late May to promote safety and the wearing of lifejackets at all times. Despite the covid shutdowns and related precautions, LaFollette and colleagues devoted time to expand the effort, continuing with appearances at the Ilwaco Saturday Market.
The local Auxiliary has about 40 members. Few are retired Coasties. LaFollette is a U.S. Air Force veteran who had a career in business management. Some colleagues had law enforcement careers; others include active Coast Guard personnel whose assignments don’t include ship-board duties.
Other key leaders include Marcus Smith, flotilla commander; John Lester, auxiliary unit coordinator; Ron Hilburger, Division 6 (regional) commander; and Della Wilson, flotilla human resources.
The flotilla has existed on the Peninsula since 1999, and was originally combined with the Astoria-area unit. People interested in learning about what it takes to join the auxiliary are asked to contact Wilson. Volunteers, who must be 17 and above, are subject to background checks.
The Auxiliary was created by the U.S. Congress in 1939 originally as the Coast Guard Reserve, which split off its civilian units two years later. It has about 23,000 members in all 50 states.
Malewski, the commodore, is a New York attorney with vast experience on small boats. His stationery commending LaFollette includes the “watchwords” of the Auxiliary’s national convention (postponed because of continuing covid risks this year), “Ready, Resourceful, Resilient.”
