PACIFIC COUNTY — The Pacific County Economic Development Council is teaming up with a program from the state’s flagship university to try and knock down existing housing roadblocks.

Last month, PCEDC and the University of Washington’s Livable City Year program announced a new partnership that will connect county planning projects with UW Department of Urban Design and Planning courses over a multi-year period to advance local livability and economic development goals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.