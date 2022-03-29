SEATTLE — Pacific County relies on legal fines and penalties to fund government operations to a greater extent than any of the state’s other counties, a study by University of Washington faculty and graduate students found.
In Washington state as a whole, many counties in recent years have supplemented their revenues through court-imposed fines such as traffic citations and court processing fees, the UW News service reported earlier this month.
At the same time, those counties have increased the rate at which they sentence women to jail.
This association, according to new UW research, indicates that monetary sanctions, also known as legal financial obligations or LFOs, have far-reaching social, economic and punitive effects. In other words, what may seem like a system of low-level penalties aimed at individuals actually affects whole communities, UW News reported.
“Here in Washington state, men’s incarceration rates have been trending downward for over a decade whereas women’s incarceration rates have continued to increase,” said lead author Kate O’Neill, a UW postdoctoral researcher in sociology. “This paper suggests this is because women have not benefited from the legal system’s shift away from carceral sentencing toward monetary sanction sentencing in the same ways men have benefited.”
In the United States, more women live in poverty than men, and people who are poor are disproportionately impacted not only by the legal system generally, but by monetary sanctions in particular.
Monetary sanctions, meanwhile, have contributed a growing share of local government revenues in communities around the country. As of 2019, the most recent year for which data was available, Pacific County obtained 4.26% of its revenue from fines and penalties — the highest percentage in the state. The county’s total non-proprietary revenue in 2019 was $28.4 million, of which more than $1.2 million was from fines and penalties, UW reported.
Only Whitman County in southeast Washington came close, with 4.02% of revenue from fines.
The UW study found that, among Washington’s 39 counties, a 1% increase in county revenue from monetary sanctions was, on average, associated with a 23% increase in the incarceration rate of women. That may be due, researchers said, to increased law enforcement around the types of lower-level offenses women are more likely to engage in than men, and to the possibility that women, due to financial constraints, are forced to opt for incarceration because of their inability to pay fines and fees.
The study is part of a volume of research on legal financial obligations, published online in January in The Russell Sage Foundation Journal of the Social Sciences. Alexes Harris, professor of sociology at the UW, spearheaded the multi-institutional study of trends and practices in eight states over five years relating to legal fines and fees.
For the complete UW News story on this subject, see tinyurl.com/UW-News-story-about-fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.