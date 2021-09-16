The rains are almost here, and Mother Nature apparently had another trick up her sleeve: winds, some decently strong. With clam digs set to kick off in the morning on Sept. 17 with low tide at 4:30 a.m., the window to avoid the worst of the storm is narrow.
According to Cliff Mass, University of Washington Meteorology Professor, the storm is expected to likely start its romping around 11 a.m and last through the better part of the weekend. Rainfall totals for the region, particularly Pacific County, are forecast for 2-4 inches over three days.
Then there are the winds coming with the storm that is expected to peak early on Sept. 17 and last throughout the day and evening with the strongest gusts along the ocean beaches.
“There will be some substantial localized winds, particularly on Friday,” Mass said. “As the system approaches Friday morning [around 11 a.m.], strong pressure differences will drive strong winds (gusts of 40-50 mph) along the coast and over the waters of northwest Washington, and locally winds could be even stronger.”
Clammers flocking to the beach will need to be on the lookout for sneaker waves, and clamming is likely to be rather challenging this go around. Clam holes blend into standing water rather well...
As with the first fall storms, the likelihood of power outages is slightly higher since trees still have much of their foliage. Now would be an excellent time to stock up on supplies and buckle down the hatches.
All in all, it’s shaping up to be a typical fall clam dig.
