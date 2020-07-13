SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to extend the county’s moratorium on new short-term vacation rentals at a special meeting last week.
The extension on the moratorium is for a maximum of 60 days, but commissioners said at the July 9 special meeting that the moratorium was needed to bridge the gap between the original expiration date for the moratorium, July 11, and July 30, when the board will hold a public hearing to consider proposed amendments to the county’s vacation rental policies recommended by the Pacific County Planning Commission.
The 19-day delay from the end of the original moratorium date and the upcoming meeting was due to county Department of Community Development officials believing a required review process by the state Department of Commerce would take 30 days, rather than 60 days. The public hearing on the proposed amendments was initially scheduled for earlier this month.
“I take some responsibility … Every ordinance that we update has to go through Commerce, either through a normal review process, or some that are less complicated or technical can go through an expedited review process,” said Pacific County Planning Director Tim Crose. “In my mind I thought it was a 30-day expedited review process, but actually it’s a 60-day review process, and that’s what triggered the reason to put back the public hearing until July 30.”
The July 30 public hearing will be held over Zoom. The Observer will have more coverage as the situation develops.
