Saturday Market on the Ilwaco waterfront is resuming for 2023.
Ilwaco Saturday Market opens May 6 and runs all summer through September.
Kathy Jacoby, in her second year as market manager, was putting the finishing touches on details as the weekend approached.
The market will be open on Waterfront Way near the Port of Ilwaco offices at 165 Howerton Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
At least four new vendors have signed up:
• Taryn Wise of Transparent Owl in Long Beach will offer paintings, jewelry and Tarot card decks;
• Nancy and Wes Elwood of Boondocks Vintage in Ocean Park have varied items, including upcycled art made from horseshoes, rail spikes and cast -off metal;
• Lizzy Myers of Shabby Knapsack in Camas will offer upcycled “indie” fashion items;
• Copperwork by Dana Godfrey of Banks, Ore., will include enameled cooper jewelry and artwork.
Admission is free and the market is pet-friendly. See Coast Weekend for more details.
(0) comments
