NASELLE — After a two-month back and forth with Washington state for public records relating to tort claims for alleged incidents at the Naselle Youth Camp, the documents have been released.
The four claims filed against the state allege that while the young males were at the NYC, they were sexually exploited, abused and harassed by former camp counselor Michael E. Nolan. Among the allegations is that victims they were taken to a stream to swim naked for Nolan’s viewing, where he joined on multiple occasions. He is alleged to have provided incentives to cooperate.
“Nolan used his position as a counselor and the leader of the Native group at Naselle to gain trust and then pressure to swim naked, telling that leaving his clothes on would be disrespectful to Native culture,” attorney Tiffany Cartwright, who is representing the victims, stated in the tort claim.
“The State of Washington caused damages by negligently supervising and retaining Nolan, after being on notice that he was engaged in inappropriate behavior and presented a risk of harm to incarcerated youth,” Cartwright added.
According to the public records, each victim is seeking $750,000 in compensation for the damages they suffered from Nolan at the camp and related shortcomings by the State Department of Children, Youth, and Families. In total, the claims seek $3 million — an expensive consequence for inaction, according to the records.
Due to the ongoing nature of the litigation, Cartwright and co-counsel Jesse Wing declined to comment on the case. The State Attorney General’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Felony charges dismissed
Nolan was arrested in January 2020 after a lengthy criminal investigation for four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor for the same incidents. The felony charges alleged he persuaded the boys to swim naked, participate naked in a sweat lodge, and that he grasped one boy’s genitals.
The court records for the charges provided earlier this year to the Observer nearly mirrored the claims within the tort claim. They both also alleged Nolan joined the boys swimming, exposing himself to them.
In late June, only six months after his arrest, the criminal case fell apart after the victims would not cooperate with necessary interviews by defense counsel and the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office.
On July 9, Nolan’s attorney Wayne Fricke motioned for the charges to be dropped, which they were, at least for the time being. The charges can be refiled later if the victims cooperate or at the discretion of Prosecutor Ben Haslam.
Both Haslam and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger have alleged that the issue is likely “willing interference” by the victims’ attorney and/or themselves. Anything the victims say during criminal proceedings has the potential to negatively affect their tort claims.
Getting the records
It wasn’t easy.
The battle began when the Observer submitted a public records request for the claims on June 23, which generated a response three days later on June 26. The response established a timeline for July 23, when records would likely be released.
However, Harold Goldes, the public records specialist for the request, didn’t comply with the timeline, and it wasn’t until an additional email two weeks later on Aug. 3. that the agency established an extension until Aug. 16 and provided information on one tort claim.
The claim listed one victim and provided the victim’s name, a clear violation of state law that require the names and other identifying information of juvenile victims to be withheld from public records.
One week after Aug. 16, on Aug. 24, the Observer contacted Goldes once again about the agency’s second violation of the FOIA. Goldes responded shortly after the email and stated, “my apologies for the delay. We will need additional time to respond to your public records request. I will have additional records by August 27, 2021.”
At about 9:51 p.m. on Aug. 24, Goldes provided a copy of a second tort claim. Goldes provided the last two claims the following day on Aug. 25, even though his email on Aug. 24 extended the records timeline through Aug. 26.
