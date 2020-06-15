LONG BEACH PENINSULA — For the Ocean Beach School District Class of 2020, born in the wake of 9/11 and graduating amidst a global pandemic and social and economic turmoil, last weekend’s unprecedented graduation ceremony felt almost like normal — just another notch in the belt of a childhood that’s been anything but typical.
On Saturday, June 13, 82 students from Ilwaco High School and Ocean Beach Alternative School graduated from the Ocean Beach School District in the district’s first — and hopefully only — virtual ceremony. Before that, hundreds of people participated in a reverse graduation parade at the high school on Saturday afternoon, showing their appreciation for the Class of 2020.
The ceremony featured traditional graduation staples such as the playing of Pomp and Circumstance, the singing of the national anthem and speeches from students and faculty. But no one could escape the elephant in the room.
“This global pandemic has taken stuff away from us that we never would have imagined could be taken. But it can’t take our will and ambition to succeed,” said senior Blake Kukula in a speech. “It is my firm belief that the Class of 2020 will not be known in the future as the class that was robbed of their senior year … but rather as the class that overcame incredible obstacles to become who they are. The class who wouldn’t let anything stop their dreams, even a global pandemic.”
Speeches delivered during the ceremony centered around acknowledging a supportive community, reflecting on past memories, staying grounded in the present and charging into the future with a fierce tenacity. Figures such as Dr. Seuss, Nelson Mandela, Michael Jordan and Marianne Williamson were quoted by the ceremony’s speakers.
“Class of 2020, today we move on to the next part of our lives. It is healthy to mourn our high school careers and how they ended, but let’s not dwell on the past and let’s not look too far into the future, either,” said senior Estella Sheldon in a speech. “Let’s focus on the present, because as we’ve all learned from this, it is the only thing we are guaranteed.”
The ceremony also marked the first class of students from Ocean Beach Alternative School to graduate through the Graduation Alliance Program. Five OBAS students graduated through the program, and 14 alternative school students graduated in all.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to have offered them this path around the wall that education had become for them,” said Amy Huntley, OBSD superintendent and OBAS principal. “These graduates exemplify the need for multiple individual paths around the maze of obstacles we encounter over time.”
Graduates choosing to continue their education will be attending colleges and universities throughout the Pacific Northwest, including: University of Washington, Washington State University, Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University, Montana State University, Bellingham Technical College, Clatsop Community College, Grays Harbor Community College, Lewis-Clark State College, Linfield University, Northwest Lineman College, Seattle University, Western Washington University and Whitworth University.
In all, more than $121,000 was awarded from the community to students via scholarships. Local scholarships included: the Joe Lux Memorial Scholarship, for students pursuing a degree in education; the Stan and Darlene Sorenson Scholarship, for students attending a trade program; the Luke Jensen Memorial Scholarship, for students studying and pursuing a career in natural resources; and the Dylan Jude Harrell Memorial Scholarship, for a student that exemplifies strength, perseverance and love for the community.
At least four students plan on enlisting in the military, others plan on taking a gap year before resuming their education and many gear up to enter the workforce. Graduates have diverse career interests, whether it be as a computer scientist, cosmetologist, educator, electrician, airplane pilot, physical therapist, nurse, anesthesiologist, dentist, writer or video game designer.
At the end of the ceremony, students were filmed walking through the arch in the gymnasium to receive their diplomas from Huntley, as well as giving IHS Principal David Tobin a safe and sanitary elbow bump. To conclude the ceremony, senior class officers Harshil Thiry, Nisa Mendoza and Tristan Trudell used Zoom to lead the Class of 2020 in the turning of the tassels, capping off an extraordinary and unusual year.
“As this chapter of your book closes, please remember that we haven’t come this far only to get this far. This is not the end, rather it is the beginning of your next chapter — the first step into the rest of your life,” said Tobin in a speech. “Keep fighting, keep going, one step, one day and one adventure at a time. Never give up, and believe with all your heart that you can and will achieve your highest dreams and most important goals.”
