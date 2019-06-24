NASELLE — A change in federal visa policies is costing Naselle-Grays River Valley School District (NGRVSD) its Mandarin language teacher.
The board heard about the issue during back-to-back regular and special meetings June 18 in the Middle School Commons.
Mandarin teacher Qin Xia's resignation was acknowledged by the board. A lottery system is now employed for giving out H-1 visas and Xia was not selected.
While she is trying other avenues to obtain a visa that will allow her to continue teaching in the U.S., Xia said she felt it was necessary to resign to allow the district time to advertise the position and, hopefully, attract a replacement.
In other personnel matters, the board approved hiring Aldrich Smith as junior varsity boys’ basketball coach and Blake Updike as middle school basketball coach.
Raises for managers
The board approved contracts for non-union represented employees (supervisors and principals), including a 2% cost of living adjustment over last year, now designated by the Legislature as an "implicit price deflator" or IDP. The board also approved contracts for certificated employees (teachers). As a result of last year’s bargaining, the teachers will be receiving a 4% increase as well as a 2% IPD.
Approvals also included the 2019-20 contract with Educational School District 112 and a resolution for an interlocal agreement with South Puget Sound for food service purchases. The resolution allows the district, as a member of the co-op, to purchase cases and bulk food items as a lower negotiated price.
The board approved the purchase of computers and tablets from the Rural Education Grant for an amount not to exceed $35,000.
After expressing gratitude for the donation, the board agreed to accept $8,000 from the Naselle Congregational United Church of Christ for school programs. While the donation will become a part of the general fund, its intended purpose is to support Knowledge Bowl, vocational programs, the Lions Park and food service.
Updates
K-12 Principal Quinn Donlon provided a report of the preliminary results of the state-required spring tests for students. In general, he said NGRVSD students compared well with state-averaged results. English language results were predominately better than the state averages. While most classes scored well in math, grades 5-8 posted scores below the state averages. Donlon noted additional emphasis, including math tutoring, have been set in place for the next school year.
District Superintendent Lisa Nelson reported the student population continued to remain level at the K-12 school, with 321 students at year’s end. The Naselle Youth Camp School started the year with 75 students and, after dropping to a low of 57 in April, ended the school year with 64 students.
Nelson reported she had received a cost estimate from ESD 112 for updating the Music/Vocational Wing known as the “57 building.” ESD 112 estimated the cost would be on the order of $4 million, leaving the board to discuss whether upgrades could be sequenced and performed in less costly segments over time.
The board entered into executive session to discuss the year’s final performance evaluation for the superintendent.
The purpose of the special meeting was to discuss proposed board goals for the 2019-20 school year and hear any recent board member updates. The special meeting started at 5 p.m. and, after a short break, was followed by the regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m.
A more concise format for board goals was selected and board member Amy Chadwick volunteered to craft a first draft for review at the next monthly meeting in July.
The next regular meeting of the board of directors will be July 16 in the Middle School Commons starting at 6:30 p.m. It will be preceded by a special meeting for a budget hearing which will begin at 5 p.m.
—Nick Nikkila is a member of the NGRVSD board.
