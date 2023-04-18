Adam Caswell-Deen, a student at Ilwaco High School, won the plumbing contest at the Washington SkillsUSA competition in Tacoma Saturday. He and two other IHS first-place winners have the chance to represent Washington at a national event this summer.
Ocean Beach Schools photo
Chloe Stringer, left, won first place in pin design and Anya Lemon won the CPR/first-aid division at the state SkillsUSA competition in Tacoma last weekend.
Ilwaco High School vocational students came out smiling from the state Skills USA championships last weekend.
And three are not done yet.
A trio of talented teenagers earned the chance to show off their practical vocational skills in national competition later this year.
Senior Chloe Stringer’s pin design was deemed the best in the state. Adam Caswell-Deen won the plumbing contest and Anya Lemon won the CPR/first-aid division.
Several other students placed well amid competition in Tacoma with students from around the state.
Estrella Medina-Marino earned second place in CPR/First Aid. Hailey Hightower earned second in graphic imaging-sublimation.
Esther Thomas, Jay Schenk and Chloe Star placed third in the crime scene investigation division. Andrew Gaerlan placed third in firefighting, Jorgon Watters was third in electrical wiring, and Abbiegail Williams third in screen printing technology.
The students are in vocational programs taught at IHS by Shawn Stern and Andrew Blasko.
The national conference of SkillsUSA takes place in June in Atlanta, Ga. About 19,000 attend the week-long event.
The organization, which promotes vocational and technical education, has existed since the mid-1960s.
