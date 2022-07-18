ILWACO — Laura Smith’s T-shirt read “We can do it!” above the face of Rosie the Riveter who helped win World War II.
That was the slogan adopted by a team of volunteers who determined to help an organization that helps others.
And now it is completed, Ilwaco Fire Department has some folks to thank — notably members of Rebuilding Together Pacific County and the Rotary Club of Southwest Pacific County Peninsula.
“It was all about teamwork,” said Ilwaco’s Fire Administrator Paul Estrella. “The whole community — people from Long Beach and Ocean Park, as well as Ilwaco. It was awesome that we completed it.”
Fire leads to rebuild
This spring’s positive activity began with bad stuff some while ago. Fire destroyed the Fire Station on Spruce Street in 2006. The blaze was attributed to an electrical fault in a parked ambulance which caught fire and engulfed the structure, which had contained City Hall, a classroom, jail cell and other amenities.
The fire department was rebuilt, and City Hall moved to another location on First Street, but the top portion of the new station was never completed. Small upstairs side rooms collected dust and were used for junk storage; the largest space became a ready room, but it was never properly tidied up.
That’s been rectified — thanks to a combined effort.
At the forefront were Rebuilding Together, which provides free home repairs for seniors and low-income residents of the Long Beach Peninsula, and the Rotary Club, whose members abide by a “four-way test” of ethical standards, and select community service projects and complete them, often without too much fanfare.
Additionally, Medix Ambulance, has donated some of the furnishings.
‘Amazed’ with the work
Estrella, immediate past president of the Rotary Club, is eager to share the credit. He estimated that volunteers put in 48 hours over a three-day period.
From Rebuilding, Nick Michaud, Joe Hoover, Al Gunsel and Steve McPhail were among those leading the way. Rotary colleagues included Vanessa Ulku, Steve Bareis, Nancy McAllister and Larry Raymer. Marilyn Raymer created the marble look in the ground-floor entrance to the fire hall.
Windows, trim and door frames were improved, doors were installed on the shower, and the upstairs rooms made fully usable. A workout room and ready room with kitchen are now properly functioning.
“They did a phenomenal job,” Estrella said. “I was amazed at how they all worked together.”
A helper who wasn’t affiliated with either group was Greg Holmes, co-owner of the Bold Gallery in Long Beach,. “It’s just what I do,” he said, noting his business’s support for myriad community activities. “I found out that they had that project going and they needed some help.”
Support grows
Estrella noted that there was considerable community interest while the work was taking place. “People would come by and ask us all about it. People were very impressed and at the same time learned about our history.”
That is at the forefront of Ilwaco’s operating philosophy. The first thing visitors see is a splendidly preserved 1846 fire wagon denoting the Ilwaco Hook and Ladder Co. A large scrapbook containing photographs and newspaper clippings is among the department’s treasured possessions.
That approach is embraced by Estrella, whose father was fire chief at the Umatilla Army depot in eastern Oregon. He didn’t immediately follow in his footsteps, but first demonstrated interest taking emergency medical response training. He took on the part-time fire administrator role performing the department’s administrative duties when covid restrictions curtailed his longtime massage therapy business. “It was a natural fit,” he said.
For Holmes, the service project led to joining the fire department as a volunteer and becoming interested in local surf- and cliff-rescue training. “Now I’m quite involved,” he said.
In fact, Ilwaco Fire Department has recently increased its volunteer pool from a handful to about 25, Estrella noted. Anyone over 18 interested in learning more can contact Fire Chief Jeff Archer by applying through the City of Ilwaco website ilwaco-wa.gov.
