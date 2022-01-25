SOUTH BEND — An eagerly awaited “muck and gut crew” from Team Rubicon trekked into Pacific County on Jan. 20 to help hard-hit residents start the tedious task of cleanup. The veteran-run nonprofit travels around the country, assisting in the aftermath of natural disasters.
In total, 18 workers from the organization have spent the past week helping residents in affected neighborhoods remove mud, debris, and ruined carpet and sheetrock from their homes.
Focus on safety
According to Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall, their overall goal is to help the residents get their homes in a safe enough condition to live in.
“They did preliminary work on Thursday last week and started boots on the ground on Friday, and they will be demobilizing this Thursday,” McDougall said. “By the time they leave town, hopefully, they will have completed muck and gut operations on 30 homes.”
“They don’t go in and replace anything, so it’s still up to the homeowner to replace sheetrock and replace flooring, but at least they make the house a safe place to live — literally muck and gut,” McDougall said.
Veteran-led
Most of the volunteers with Team Rubicon are military veterans or first responders, but even average-joe citizens volunteer.
“They like to describe themselves as a veteran-led organization, but if people are interested in volunteering with them, they take first responders or people who have a passion for service,” McDougall said.
“I have been overwhelmed with the servants’ hearts that the volunteers have. I mean, they have come in and have worked their tails off to serve our community, and I have been overwhelmed with that,” McDougall said.
It wasn’t just South Bend that muck and gut crews worked to clean up; several residents were hit hard in Raymond’s Smith Creek Road area, and workers lent them a hand with clean up, too.
McDougall and the city of South Bend surveyed the flood aftermath and identified approximately 30 homes that were the most severely impacted. However, as Team Rubicon began cleanup efforts, numerous neighbors approached volunteers asking for a hand.
“They worked off spreadsheets we gave, and they had a lot of dry hits,” McDougall said. “We identified a lot of homes that were damaged, and they knocked on doors, and people would say, ‘Well we really appreciate it, but we’ve already got things taken care of.’”
“Yet, while they were out working in some of these neighborhoods, people would come out of the woodwork and say, ‘Hey, we see you are working on our neighbor’s house. We need some help,’ and they would jump right into the neighbor’s house,” McDougall added.
Hispanic neighborhood helped
Team Rubicon was also able to build a bridge with the Spanish-speaking community in South Bend, in particular residents at the end of Central Avenue, who were hit extremely hard by floodwaters.
“They went into the trailer park at the end of Central Avenue, and they went in with a Spanish-speaking site person and were able to determine there was a need for help within the Hispanic community, and they were able to make progress there where I couldn’t,” McDougall said.
Before Team Rubicon leaves on Thursday, McDougall is optimistic all 30 homes will have been assisted. Crews will emphasize on Central Avenue and the flats of South Bend over the next few days.
Relatively lucky
“I wish we could have gotten people on the ground sooner,” McDougall said. “Less than a week after the flooding started, we put in a request from the Washington State Emergency Operations Center, but … if you look at what was going on in Lewis, Mason, Thurston and Grays Harbor counties, the amount of damage we suffered was significantly less.”
“They got priority over us, rightfully so, and the number of volunteers available to us is limited, and that is exacerbated by the covid-19 situation. There is just a limited number of volunteers available,” McDougall added.
