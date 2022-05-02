LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Local voters last week overwhelmingly voted down a proposed bond from the Ocean Beach School District that would have funded a host of construction projects and led to closure of elementary schools in Long Beach and Ocean Park in favor of a K-12 school campus in Ilwaco.
As of May 3, when results were most recently updated by the Pacific County Auditor’s Office, __._ of the _,___ ballots tallied thus far were in support of the $96.2 million bond, with __._% of participating voters opposing the bond. The auditor’s office estimated that __ ballots remained to be counted before the election is certified this Friday, May 6.
Precinct-level data is not yet available for the election, but it is expected that opposition was highest on the northern end of the peninsula, with the prospect of the shuttering and sale of Ocean Park Elementary likely on voters’ mind and working in tandem with north peninsula voters generally being less inclined than their south peninsula counterparts to support school funding measures over the previous decade.
At a regularly scheduled OBSD Board of Directors meeting on April 27, the day after the election, board members acknowledged the bond’s defeat and said they "have heard the voters."
“We attempted in the bond to engage a wide group of community members through the Facilities Advisory Committee — which isn’t common — and we came to a consensus with that group. We have heard the voters clearly,” said board Chair Tiffany Turner.
Some board members said they were disappointed about perceived misbehavior and the spread of misinformation involving the bond on Facebook. Board member Don Zuern noted that his daughter, a high school student, wrote a letter in support of the bond “and got beat up on Facebook,” with some commenters accusing the elder Zuern of being the author of the letter.
“I want to assure everybody, if you’ve ever raised a 17-year-old daughter in today’s conditions, you don’t get to put a lot of input in as a dad — you get to hear what comes out,” Zuern said. “When she read me her letter, five minutes before she sent it off, I was proud … I warned her that she was going to get beat up, but that was her [decision].”
Board member Nansen Malin, who also serves as chair of the Pacific County Republicans, said she’s never seen as much division, animosity and rude behavior that took place during this bond campaign.
“The voters have clearly spoken, and we’ve done our best to engage everybody we can,” Malin said. “If you know me personally, I’m on the opposite side of a lot of people here politically, but we do have common ground and the one thing that we all share — even those who don’t agree and who voted differently or whatever, it doesn’t matter — is we all care about education and we all care about the kids. There are many ways we come to that, and we all need to come together to support each other, the kids, the teachers, the staff and everybody the best way we can as a community.”
Moving forward, Turner said the board needs to do a better job of informing voters how schools are funded and how buildings are paid for. She encouraged people to get more involved with the district and do their own research on school issues, rather than taking something they saw online as true.
“I would encourage everyone to fact-check. Don’t just take a fact and spread it, make sure it’s true,” Turner said. “Reach out, attend school functions, visit the school, try and get involved, show up to board meetings. I think we’re trying to engage in making our schools better, and we need more people to do it. We need to hear from you.”
The board and OBSD officials are expected to discuss the state of the district’s facilities and next steps at a work session later this month.
