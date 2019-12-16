OLYMPIA — Washington Health Benefit Exchange has announced that it will provide additional time for customers purchasing 2020 health insurance coverage.
The previous deadline was Dec. 15. This will give people still needing health insurance until Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. to secure coverage that would start Feb. 1 through Washington Healthplanfinder (https://www.wahealthplanfinder.org).
“We are encouraged by the number of new enrollees who have signed up for coverage that begins Jan. 1,” said Pam MacEwan, chief executive officer at the Exchange. “We are providing this opportunity for individuals who were not able to enroll in a coverage that is right for them and their loved ones.”
The toll-free Customer Support Center (1-855-923-4633) is available Dec. 16 through Dec. 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday — except holidays — to provide help signing up for coverage beginning Feb. 1. Additionally, in-person help will continue to be available at 11 full-service enrollment centers or through navigators and brokers located throughout the state and may be found using the WAPlanfinder app or online at Washington Healthplanfinder by clicking on the “Customer Support” tab.
As of Dec. 15 more than 209,000 completed their 2020 health plan selection through Washington Healthplanfinder, including more than 36,000 new enrollees.
Customers who have selected their health and dental coverage for next year should expect to receive a bill for payment of their first month’s premium. Information on submitting a premium payment is available by clicking the “Make Your Payment” on Washington Healthplanfinder.
Available resources for coverage
Online: Washington Healthplanfinder (https://www.wahealthplanfinder.org)
Mobile: WAPlanfinder app (https://tinyurl.com/WA-health-exchange-app)
In-person assistance at enrollment centers or through brokers and navigators
By phone: Exchange Customer Support Center 1-855-923-4633 | TTY: 1-855-627-9604
