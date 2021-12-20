PACIFIC COUNTY — A longstanding Southwest Washington company is broadening its horizons, and its eyes are set on the populous west side of Pacific County.
Wahkiakum West, the locally owned telecommunications institution that was incorporated nearly 100 years ago, is further expanding its operations into the county after signing an agreement with Pacific County PUD to become a retail internet service provider. The company has long provided a variety of services in the Naselle area from its headquarters near Rosburg.
The development was confirmed by Wahkiakum West CEO Ken Johnson, who expects operations will be up and running by early January.
“We’ve signed the paperwork to become a retail ISP, and we are working through the process of getting interconnected to exchange traffic,” Johnson told the Observer earlier this month. “We expect that to be within a few weeks, so this isn’t months away. Christmas might be aggressive, but if we don’t make Christmas I fully expect it will be early January.”
Wahkiakum West’s suite of offerings — including internet, television and landline telephone services — will be available in areas where the PUD has laid down fiber optics for its customers. Johnson name-checked the Chinook-Ilwaco area, as well as Menlo and Lebam, as communities where they expect to be able to offer services through the PUD’s fiber.
Johnson said nothing had been finalized as of yet in regards to pricing, but he said the company is eyeing a price of about $85 per month for an upload speed of 100 megabytes to a residence. Bundling TV and/or telephone service with broadband will also be an option, and he expects to be in the same price range as other ISPs in the area that offer a bundled TV service.
“You’ll have local channels, you’ll have the typical expanded basic ESPN, CNN, Fox News, A&E, History Channel and all of that, [as well as] premium channels and local regional sports. We’ll also have one or two localized channels, and we’ll be talking with local businesses about that to promote ourselves regionally to each other,” Johnson said.
Long Beach plansThe PUD does not have fiber in some of the more competitive and populated areas of the county, including the Long Beach area. But Johnson said that Wahkiakum West is working with the PUD to bring service into Long Beach, and that the company is working to build a new fiber system in Long Beach that will allow them to offer services in the city.
“It’s probably going to be later in January before that’s ready, but we’re off and rolling on it,”Johnson said. “We’re actually in Long Beach doing construction now, and hopefully by Jan. 1 we may have the first customer connected. There’s still a lot of little pieces to put together, but if we miss Jan. 1 it’s just going to be a week or two later, we hope, to have everything fired up and tested. We’re just going to keep mowing as long as we have people that want service.”
What Johnson finds cool about Wahkiakum West’s plans for Long Beach is that the company is putting in a state-of-the-art fiber system that will be able to support up to 10 gigabytes to a business or residence, well beyond what most fiber connections are currently offering. “Nobody needs that right now, but it puts us in a forward posture for [the future] … This will be a step above anything else that’s available in Pacific County.”
While the company’s plans for building out its own fiber system in the county is currently limited to Long Beach, Johnson is hopeful that Wahkiakum West can expand its fiber system to reach up and down the peninsula in the not-too-distant future. Long Beach is the first phase of that plan, he said, and experts marketing efforts for their services to pick up after the initial hook-ups are up and operating smoothly.
“The way that I learned to do things is we have to go in and create a presence and be able to deliver something. Typically what I do is go in and find the first person or two that’s willing to take a chance on us, and then that kind of gives us the comfort to start the initial build,” Johnson said. “Once we get the first few people hooked up, and we know everything’s working like it’s supposed to and they’re tickled, then that gives us the platform to start selling out ahead of the construction. As long as we’ve got customer demand, we’ll continue building.”
In regards to any future expansion plans on the peninsula, Johnson said Wahkiakum West will work closely with the PUD to make sure they’re filling in gaps and not doubling down in spots where the PUD has already laid down fiber.
Johnson said people who are interested in learning more about Wahkiakum West’s plans in Pacific County can call 360-465-2211. Where Wahkiakum West really hangs its hat compared to national telecom companies, he added, is its customer service and its dedication to the area.
“[People might ask] why are you doing that if there’s already a telephone company and a cable company over there, and the real answer to that is those are both Wall Street firms,” Johnson said. “You’ve got national companies that are making decisions, and they’re not going to look at the localized level at the peninsula and be figuring out how to reconcile what’s good for the corporation with what’s good for the peninsula … We’re always going to be most enamored with our own existing marketplace — because we’ve had these customers for 100 years — but as we [expand], Long Beach is going to be very, very important to us.
“When you look at it from the lens of what’s the technology investment going to be like, what’s the customer experience going to be like, what’s the commitment to respond to service outages and disruptions, I think people are going to be in for an eye-opener so long as we staff it properly. We’re going to be as hungry there and give them the same concierge-level service that we do to our existing customers here in Rosburg.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.