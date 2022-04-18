ROSBURG — Wahkiakum West, a long-time provider of telephone service and, in more recent years, internet access, is expanding both east and west of its traditional base in the Naselle-Grays River Valley communities.
Its western expansion is currently focused on the Long Beach Peninsula. To the east, installation of fiberoptic cable is underway to provide broadband service to Skamokawa-area residents. Discussions are underway with the Cathlamet City Council to meet their franchise requirement in order to make broadband access available to residents of Cathlamet and Wahkiakum County residents east of the city.
Ken Johnson, executive director for Wahkiakum West, said, “Through our contractor Van-Dorn Enterprises, we have been installing underground fiberoptic cable in Long Beach. We’ve received a lot of compliments on how they have done their work and how well they have cooperated with the city and handled the cleanup. We’re still contacting some people in Long Beach. We’ll probably have our 10th customer connected next week. And one of those we’re doing is the city of Long Beach. Actually, they are already connected and using it, we just happen to be finishing their telephone.
“We also joined the PUD retail program. So, we’ve become one of their retailers. We have about 20 pending orders and anticipate close to 50 more to be coming as well. We have two initiatives in Pacific County: Building through our own marketing out of the Long Beach area, and then as a PUD retailer.”
In addition to providing high-speed broadband internet to new customers, Wahkiakum West expects to provide television access to subscribers as well. Through an agreement involving a technology provider in Las Vegas and an electric cooperative in Missouri, Wahkiakum West will very soon be able to offer programming plans similar to Direct TV with comparable pricing. One interesting feature planned is access to two local community channels. One will be focused on Wahkiakum and Pacific County content, and the other on super-regional content.
“The goal will be promoting essentially business and tourism throughout the region where we have subscribers,” Johnson said. “We’ve asked Grays River resident Karen Bertroch to handle a little talk show for us dealing with local folks. The show will be called ‘Taking a Break with Karen.’ So far, she’s recorded six interviews. We’ll grow the channel’s content as time goes on.
“Through our base of customers in the Naselle, Rosburg, Grays River area, we serve about 1,000 homes and businesses. In reality we’ve pretty well saturated that market and the only ways to grow the company are through acquisition or installation of more fiberoptic cable outside that area. To that end, we have reached an agreement with Steve Carson to acquire the Skamokawa Internet portion of his company and he will be our representative for the eastern Wahkiakum County area. That acquisition will initially add 200 more homes to our customer base.
“Between what we are doing in the Long Beach and Skamokawa areas, we expect to grow our list of customers to 1,300 by July of this year. Once we reach an agreement regarding Cathlamet’s franchise requirement, it’s not hard to envision a doubling of our customers within the next three to four years.”
