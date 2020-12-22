OLYMPIA — Washington House Republicans recently announced their ranking member and House committee assignments for the upcoming 2021 legislative session.
Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen — who is now the senior member of the 19th Legislative District delegation — has been selected as the lead Republican for the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee, which considers a wide variety of legal issues, including privacy rights; constitutional law; anti-discrimination measures; commercial law; torts; probate and a variety of other legal matters.
“Many of our foundational individual rights are under attack these days. We’re seeing an old, bad bargain being presented again: that Washingtonians should trade essential liberty for loose talk of temporary security,” Walsh said in a press release. “In a time such as this, my colleagues have entrusted me with this position of leadership on the House’s Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee. I will honor their trust by relentlessly defending the foundational rights promised to all Washingtonians.”
Besides the Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee, Walsh will serve as the assistant ranking member on the House Education Committee.
“I’m excited about being asked to help lead this important House committee. The covid outbreaks will forever mark the year 2020 and have a profound effect on K-12 education in the state of Washington,” Walsh said.
Walsh will also serve as assistant ranking member on the House State Government and Tribal Affairs Committee, which considers a wide array of issues related to state government, including Washington state’s elections. In addition, Walsh will continue as a member of the House Transportation Committee.
The 2021 legislative session is scheduled to begin on Jan. 11 and convene for 105 days.
Walsh can be reached at 360-786-7806 or at jim.walsh@leg.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.