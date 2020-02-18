OLYMPIA — Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, invites 19th District constituents to join him for a telephone town hall meeting on Monday, Feb. 24.
The community conversation, which is similar to a call-in radio show, begins at 6 p.m.
Walsh will answer questions and provide an update of the 2020 legislative session.
To participate, constituents can call anytime during the hour-long program.
To participate, dial 360-209-6593. Press * (star key) to ask a question.
For more information about the town hall, contact Walsh’s office at 360-786-7810.
The 60-day legislative session is scheduled to adjourn March 12.
