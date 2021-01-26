RAYMOND — The Raymond Police Department had yet another busy weekend less than a week after catching a California transient who broke out windows near the Thriftway store. This time the case was a bit more complicated after a suspect fled, resulting in a quick manhunt involving two agencies.
The incident unfolded around 8 a.m. Jan. 24 when Reserve Officer Eric Fuller stopped a vehicle near the 300 block of Seventh St. in Raymond that was attempting to pick up a man that he was attempting to apprehend. The man then fled the area, and the officer requested backup from off-duty Raymond Corp. Micah Ristow and Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Acdal.
According to Ristow’s report about the incident, he and the other two officers checked the 200 block of Duryea Street, which was the last location Fuller was able to see the suspect. While searching, they received information from dispatch that the suspect, identified as Pedro V. Quintana, was seen entering a home in the area.
“I was at the rear of the residence of 207 Seventh St.,” Ristow stated. “Fuller and Acdal were at the front of the residence and eventually got someone to come open the door [and] as they opened the door, Quintana jumped out the side window on the south side of the residence and started running east on Blake St.”
Ristow continued, “Acdal and myself were just behind Pedro [and] I drew my taser and told him to stop running. He continued to run, so I deployed my taser. One probe struck him in the upper back and the other one in the lower middle back. Quintana collapsed to the ground, rolled, stayed there for a second [then] stood back up and began to run again.”
Acdal was able to catch the suspect and took him to the ground while he was still actively trying to escape. Ristow and Fuller arrived a short time later and helped subdue the man with the assistance of Fuller holding his taser to the man’s back to gain cooperation.
Due to the taser deployment, officers requested the Raymond Fire Department to remove the taser probes from Quintana’s back, and an officer later took him to Willapa Harbor Hospital for medical clearance. As of press time, he has not been booked into the Pacific County Jail, and it’s unclear if the jail denied accepting him.
In his report, Ristow also stated that he completed a separate use of force report and booked his taser probes into the evidence lockers inside the police department. Fuller’s report for the incident was not completed, and it had not been clarified why he was looking for Quintana. At the time of his capture, Quintana did have an active felony warrant and several misdemeanor warrants issued for his arrest.
Raymond Police Chief Chuck Spoor said he is proud of his two officers and released the following statement, “Cpl. Ristow, Officer Fuller and Deputy Acdal did a great job subduing a suspect who fled from them. I appreciate the support from PCSO.”
