SOUTH BEND — Former Ilwaco wastewater treatment plant manager Warren Hazen was found not guilty of all charges on June 12 after a trial in Pacific County Superior Court.
Superior Court Judge J. Andrew Toynbee ruled that Hazen is innocent of nine counts of "offering a false instrument for filing or record" between January and September 2015. The charges stemmed from allegations that Hazen falsified records about operations at Ilwaco's sewer treatment facility.
Hazen's acquittal clears his name more than a year and a half after charges were brought in November 2017. The trial was originally scheduled for last August.
The long-running case was brought by the State of Washington, with the attorney general's office handling the prosecution. Hazen was represented by Centralia-based public defender David Arcuri.
The charges came after the Department of Ecology and the AG’s Counsel for Environmental Protection investigated allegations of mismanagement at the plant.
Former Ilwaco Mayor Mike Cassinelli fired Hazen and his son-in-law and fellow plant operator David Gustafson in 2015. Cassinelli did not give a reason for firing them at the time. Later, he claimed it was because an investigation found that the two spent much of their work time surfing the web. The plant operator who took over after Hazen and Gustafson were fired told city and Department of Ecology officials she had concerns about the way the plant had been managed.
Hazen consistently denied the allegations. He and his wife, Laurie Hazen, said the case was retaliation after Hazen raised concerns about unethical disposal of waste products and dirty water in the Port of Ilwaco.
Pacific County Superior Court Judge Doug Goelz, who has since retired, recused himself from the case. Instead, the case was assigned to Toynbee, who is based in neighboring Lewis County.
Under Washington law, offering a false statement for filing or record is a Class C felony. Each of the nine charges carried a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
