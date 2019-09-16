NASELLE — A Warrenton man died Sept. 13 at the Johnson's Landing intersection five miles west of Naselle when he turned onto the highway in his 2000 Nissan pickup and was struck by a 1999 Kenworth dump truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Just E. Mills, 22, was southbound on U.S. Highway 101 and at about 1:20 p.m. stopped at the "T" intersection where State Route 4 ends and US101 continues toward the Long Beach Peninsula or Astoria. He pulled out to make a left turn onto SR4 and was struck by the dump truck driven by Arlan J. Pellervo, 67, of Naselle, who had the right of way.
Although Mills was wearing his seatbelt, he died at the scene. Pellervo wasn't injured. The Nissan was totaled and the dump truck had to be towed. The highway was closed for a lengthy period for an accident investigation.
