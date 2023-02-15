LONG BEACH — If you noticed a commercial airplane flying low over the Long Beach Peninsula, your eyes were not deceiving you — it did happen. Equally amazing is the story behind why the flight was over the peninsula.
Bryson Fitch, of Bay Center, has been missing for over a week now since the Ethel May sunk on Feb. 5 at the mouth of Willapa Bay. Searchers have spent countless hours scouring local beaches and tidelands.
Plane left at 10:15 a.m. and landed at 12:24 p.m., it was expected to take off at 9:50 a.m. and land at 11:37 a.m..
Therefore 10:15 a.m. to 12:24 p.m. is 2 hours and 9 minutes.
On Feb. 15, they got some assistance when a test pilot took a commercial Boeing 777X airplane for a flight and used the time to help search. The airplane departed Portland International Airport (PDX) at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 15 before arriving at SeaTac International Airport at around 12:24 ap.m.
What would normally be a fairly quick flight between the two airports separated by a mere 164 miles, instead turned out to be a 2 hour and 9 minute flight that involved several search patterns over Willapa Bay and the Long Beach Peninsula.
The flight was rumored to be cruising around as low as 1,500 feet compared to the usual commercial flight altitude of between 30,000-42,000 feet.
“An angel pilot somewhere has y'all in his heart and prayers,” Carrie Countryman of PDX said in a post on the Bring Bryson Home Facebook group. “Hang in there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.