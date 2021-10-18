LONG BEACH — City officials in Long Beach announced Oct. 18 that Washington Avenue South will be closed this Thursday and Friday as the monthslong project is nearing an end.
The street will be closed on Oct. 21 and 22, from 51st Street to Sid Snyder Drive, to allow for work to be done on the road.
The $1.74 million Washington Avenue South Project began in early July, and includes road, storm drainage and water system improvements. The project came in about $190,000 over budget when it went out for bid earlier this year, but the city used federal funds it was allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law in March to cover the project’s overages.
The last of the storm drainage was installed in the first week of October, Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson said, with work on the road itself beginning soon after that. The road was graded on Monday and Tuesday, and a process called full-depth reclamation was scheduled for Wednesday.
“[Full-depth reclamation is] where they grind up what they graded and they’ll be injecting, more or less, concrete in there to make the base surface really hard so it will last for many, many years,” Glasson said.
The paving portion of the project is currently scheduled for the second week of November, beginning Nov. 8, although Glasson cautioned that it’s contingent on weather conditions and if there’s a period without rain and high enough temperatures.
