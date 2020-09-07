Smoke haze carried to the coast by an easterly wind this week reminded some residents of the slash-burning era that wound down decades ago. Although there was a smell of distant wildfire smoke Tuesday morning in southwest Pacific County, our air quality was still rated as moderate. North along the coast, and at several locations around Puget Sound, air was rated Tuesday as unhealthy or “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” The state’s leading weather expert foresees little chance for significantly wetter, cooler weather this month.