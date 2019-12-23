PACIFIC and WAHKIAKUM COUNTIES — With winter solstice marking the beginning of winter just a couple of days away, fall apparently decided to go out with a bang.
The Naselle salmon hatchery recorded 8 inches of rain from Dec. 18 to 20, while the Long Beach Peninsula racked up nearly 6.5 inches. There was extensive minor flooding throughout Southwest Washington.
After receiving more than five inches of rain on Thursday and Friday, drainage from watersheds in Western Wahkiakum and Eastern Pacific counties exceeded the capacity of many ditches, streams and both the Grays River and Naselle rivers. During Thursday night, winds in excess of 30 miles per hour resulted in a number of downed trees blocking local roads. Many Western Wahkiakum residents woke up to a short-lived power outage early Friday morning.
Dry land quickly became a treasured item for wildlife and cattle as overflow began to fill lower elevations of land. In Grays River, a herd of more than 40 elk were bunched together on an island of dry land on the Joel Fitts property. In Rosburg, below the home of Jon Gudmundsen, flooding of the fields limited cattle to a small patch of muddy ground surrounding the barn.
Parts of Loop Road and the Covered Bridge Road were closed to traffic due to the Grays River exceeding its banks. Access to the Grays River Grange Hall was blocked by rising flood water.
By mid-afternoon on Friday, the Rosburg Hall was surrounded by water above the first of the front steps. Quick action by Grays River residents Ken Elliott and his son, Matt, recovered several wood benches sitting outside the hall before they floated away, becoming just another part of the flotsam and jetsam on its way to the sea.
While the Grays River may have been the hardest on elk and cattle, the Naselle river proved to be the hardest on parked vehicles. When daylight broke on Friday morning, Naselle resident Anthony Stephan was surprised to find several of his vehicles parked below his house were either completely or partially under water.
“I checked on the river last night and it hadn’t come up,” said Stephan. I was shocked when I looked out this morning and found how much the river had risen. Except for a few inches of its roof the red Chevrolet S10 pickup is completely under water, but the greatest concern is the wife’s (Dodge) Magnum that is sitting half submerged. She loved that car but never got to put many miles on it. I don’t think any of the vehicles are salvageable and they are not covered by our insurance. This storm has cost us a pretty penny for sure.”
While Deep River stayed within its banks, contributing streams and ditches were another story. By Friday morning, all of the Deep River valley lowland fields North of Anderson Road South to the East Dike Road, a distance of over a mile, were under water.
The Willapa River overflowed into downtown Raymond and flooded low-lying areas in the Willapa Valley.
