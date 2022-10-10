The Cavatina Duo

The Cavatina Duo, featuring guitarist Denis Azabagic and his wife, Eugenia Moliner, who plays flute, are late replacements for the second of three Water Music Festival concerts 3 p.m. Saturday at the Oysterville Church, 33701 Territory Road, Oysterville.

 Submitted photo

Organizers of this weekend’s Water Music Festival concerts reacted quickly when they learned matinee guitarist Paul Galbraith had to pull out of the second of their three events.

