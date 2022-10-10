The Cavatina Duo, featuring guitarist Denis Azabagic and his wife, Eugenia Moliner, who plays flute, are late replacements for the second of three Water Music Festival concerts 3 p.m. Saturday at the Oysterville Church, 33701 Territory Road, Oysterville.
Organizers of this weekend’s Water Music Festival concerts reacted quickly when they learned matinee guitarist Paul Galbraith had to pull out of the second of their three events.
Instead, board members have booked the Cavatina Duo to perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Oysterville Church, 33701 Territory Road, Oysterville. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through the Water Music Society website at watermusicfestival.com.
The duo members are Eugenia Moliner from Spain, who plays the flute, and her husband, Denis Azabagic, from Bosnia, who is a guitarist. “If there is a finer flute and guitar duo in the world than Cavatina Duo, I have not heard them,” wrote a Soundboard magazine reviewer, describing them as “world-class virtuosi and brilliant musical interpreters.”
The other two classical concerts feature musical theater vocal performances and operatic arias 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 (tickets $25) and a classical pianist 2 p.m. Sunday Oct. 16, ($30). Both are at the Chinook School, 30810 State Route 101, Chinook.
