LONG BEACH — The city of Long Beach is working on improving its public water system after the state health department issued it a water quality violation.
The violation was due to an excess of trihalomethane in the water. The chemical is created when “chlorine, which is used as a disinfecting treatment, reacts with natural organic matter in the drinking water,” according to a letter from Jerry Phillips, Long Beach mayor.
People who drink water containing too much trihalomethane for several years are at a higher cancer risk, Phillips said in his letter.
Water is considered safe when trihalomethane is less than 80 micrograms per liter. On average during 2019, Long Beach’s water system showed 82.8 micrograms per liter. The Washington State Department of Health sent the city a notice to correct the water quality on Jan. 30.
In the notice, the Health Department gave the city until November 2023 to lower the amount of trihalomethane in the drinking water. The city has until Jan. 31, 2021 to submit an official plan of how it will meet the 2023 deadline.
Phillips and City Administrator David Glasson met with the Long Beach City Council on Monday, Feb. 10 to explain the violation and talk about steps being taken to better the water system. Neither wanted to downplay nor overstate the issue, they said.
“If this was really a crisis we wouldn’t have three years to fix it,” Glasson said.
The exposure must continue for several years before it increases a person’s cancer risk, Phillips said.
“We’re not at doomsday by any stretch of the imagination,” Phillips said.
Jake Binion, Long Beach Water Treatment Plant operator, said the testing is done where the water is assumed to be the oldest.
Better water in the works
The city was already working to improve water quality before the violation notice was issued, Glasson said at the Monday council meeting. The 2020 city budget included $300,000 in water system upkeep. The system’s microfilters are due to be replaced this year and are expected to be installed by the end of March. That could be enough to lower the amount of trihalomethane in the water, Binion said.
The plant is also getting a water mixer, which exposes the water to air allowing for the trihalomethane to dissipate, Binion said.
The city also budgeted $35,000 to study fixing the taste and odor of city water, a concern also brought up at the meeting on Monday. Those issues could be caused by algae blooms in the raw water reservoirs, Binion said.
The city will be mailing notifications to all water users about the violation and will update the public as it progresses through water plant improvements, Phillips said.
“Rest assured that myself, the city council and all staff members are concerned about water quality and taking immediate action to correct the situation,” Phillips wrote in his letter. “All elected officials live in Long Beach and drink the same water as everyone else.”
The city saw spikes of trihalomethane in the water before the new treatment plant was finished in 2011. The plant’s micro filtering helped to limit the amount of organic matter that could react with the disinfectant and create trihalomethane.
People with questions about the water quality are encouraged to contact the city by phone at 360-642-4421 or by email at administrator@longbeachwa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.