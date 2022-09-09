Time to go clamming
Alexis Marnin, 7, Rita Suarez and Adam Marnin head to the beach to clam Sept. 18, 2021 in Seaview. Dates for the start of the 2022 season have just been announced.

OLYMPIA – Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on Sept. 9 announced 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 22 through Dec. 28.

“The 2022-23 razor clam season will mirror the remarkable digging opportunities last season pending marine toxin levels stay below the health guidelines,” said Dan Ayres, the WDFW coastal shellfish manager.

