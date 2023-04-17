Chris, Lacey and Ariel

Chris Long, of Marysville, clams alongside his daughters Lacey, 3, and Ariel, 6, earlier this month near Seaview.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

LONG BEACH — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish managers today confirmed the next round of coastal razor clam digging can proceed as planned from April 19-25.

“Despite difficult weather during the last tide series, there were still lots of diggers and plenty of 20 clam limits,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “This upcoming week’s forecast is looking better, which should result in larger crowds and many more full bags.”

