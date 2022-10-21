Sharing a laugh

A group of clammers shared a laugh as they collect a clam that was nearly lost in the surf Oct. 8 in Seaview.

LONG BEACH and OCEAN PARK — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish managers confirmed razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, and Copalis beaches from Oct. 24-30.

“Digging should continue to be great on the open beaches,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “Most of the 26,000 harvesters who went out during the recent opener found easy digging, and if the weather cooperates, we’re expecting more of the same.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.