MONTESANO — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind and Coastal Region Director Larry Phillips will take questions from the public in an online broadcast from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.
“From the coast to the Olympic Peninsula and Puget Sound, this region faces a wide range of management and conservation challenges,” Susewind said. “As a popular destination for many in the state, our efforts here affect more than just the residents of the region. We want to hear what’s on the minds of those who live and recreate in these areas during this digital open house.”
This is the fourth digital open house held by the director on a regional level.
WDFW’s coastal region spans Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, and Thurston counties. Members of the public can watch and ask questions from links on the department’s website at wdfw.wa.gov or at https://player.invintus.com/?clientID=2836755451&eventID=2019111001.
Susewind and Phillips will share updates on a number of local and statewide issues, including this winter’s promising razor clam season, hunting access on private and industry lands, WDFW’s budget challenges, and salmon forecasts and closures so far in 2019.
Since 2018, Susewind has held a series of in-person and digital open houses across the state. These digital open houses allow the public to ask questions and get updates on the department’s activities from their own homes.
