OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comment on proposed rules for this year’s recreational and commercial salmon fishing seasons.
According to a May 21 press release from the agency, these rules represent the culmination of a months-long effort as part of the annual North of Falcon salmon season-setting process, where state, federal, and tribal fishery managers work together to plan Washington’s commercial and recreational fishing seasons with input from the public. WDFW hosted more than a dozen online public meetings this spring to gather initial input from anglers around the state.
“We’re grateful to everyone who took the time to provide feedback during this year’s virtual North of Falcon process,” said Kyle Adicks, WDFW’s intergovernmental salmon manager. “We’ll continue working to improve the public process as covid restrictions begin to ease in the coming year, and hopefully get back to some in-person or hybrid meetings in 2022.”
The full rule-making package can be viewed at wdfw.wa.gov/about/regulations/development. Members of the public can also provide comment using the embedded web form, or by submitting comment using the email or phone options listed on the same page. WDFW is also accepting comments by mail to WDFW Rules Coordinator: P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.
WDFW will also take public comment during a public hearing beginning at 9 a.m. on June 22. That hearing will be conducted virtually; the public may register, tune in and provide comment at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VaVjG8BOSq2sxdVAwPocHQ.
For more information about the North of Falcon process, see wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/north-falcon.
