OLYMPIA — More razor clam digs are planned on coastal beaches as shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the next round of digging can proceed as planned from Feb. 14-18.
“The next round of digs is unique in that digging will only occur on weekdays,” said Zach Forster, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “We are hopeful that people will still be able to take the opportunity to enjoy this great resource. The razor clam opener (Jan. 29) had great weather with diggers harvesting near limits.”
Diggers are reminded the daily limit has reverted to the standard 15 razor clams. Under state law, a daily limit consists of the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition, and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.
Shellfish managers confirmed the following digs during evening low tides will proceed as scheduled, after marine toxin results from the Washington Department of Health showed razor clams were safe to eat:
• Feb. 14, Monday, 5:35 P.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach
• Feb. 15, Tuesday, 6:09 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks
• Feb. 16, Wednesday, 6:42 P.M.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Copalis
• Feb. 17, Thursday, 7:14 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors
• Feb. 18, Friday, 7:45 P.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. Diggers should also continue to respect coastal communities and residents by following local and state health guidelines.
The most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide. No digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license or a Fish Washington license, are available from WDFW’s licensing website at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/login, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state.
