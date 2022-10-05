Diggers swarm beach
Buy Now

Diggers (and some fishermen) swarmed the beach in September 2021 in Long Beach in search of razor clams.

 OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

LONG BEACH — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish managers confirmed razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, and Copalis beaches from Oct. 8-14.

“Most of the 2,700 harvesters who went out during last week’s season opener found easy digging, and we’re expecting more of the same,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “As usual, we’ll continue to test and monitor the situation closely prior to all planned openings.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.