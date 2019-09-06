OLYMPIA — Razor clam diggers may be able to return to Long Beach for a three-day opening beginning Sept. 27, pending favorable marine toxin results later this month.
The upcoming dig is proposed for the following dates and morning low tides:
• Sept. 27, Friday, 5:52 a.m. -0.9, Long Beach only
• Sept. 28, Saturday, 6:36 a.m. -0.8, Long Beach only
• Sept. 29, Sunday, 7:19 am -0.6, Long Beach only
Final approval of the scheduled opening will depend on whether results of marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat. No digging would be allowed after noon.
"We know people have been looking forward to digging razor clams at Long Beach, and we're pleased to say we believe based on our surveys that the beach is going to enter the line-up more frequently this fall and winter," said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2019-20 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW's website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.
“There will be some terrific razor clam digging in the months ahead,” said Ayres. He and his crew completed the final clam population survey of the summer on Friday, Aug. 30 in Ocean Park.
WDFW is currently assessing additional digs for Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks in October, but has not yet finished those assessments, nor set dates.
Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger's clams must be kept in a separate container.
WDFW is the state agency tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating fish, wildlife and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing, hunting and other outdoor recreation opportunities. WDFW razor clam digs support outdoor lifestyles and coastal economies.
