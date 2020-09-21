OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife wants public feedback on two salmon management policies of interest in Pacific County.
The Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy and draft revisions to the Hatchery and Fishery Reform Policy were discussed at the Fish and Wildlife Commission’s September meeting. The public comment period for draft revisions to the Hatchery and Fishery Reform Policy was extended by the commission, and comments on both policies will now be taken through Oct. 12.
“Public input is critical to our work,” said Ron Warren, WDFW fish policy director. “We want to provide additional opportunity for people to weigh in so that we ultimately adopt policies that have benefited from the knowledge of those most invested in their implementation.”
Any hatchery policy revisions will be put out for additional public review and will be discussed with tribal co-managers before a final commission decision at its Dec. 3-5 meeting. Meeting times and agendas are at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.
In June 2018, the Fish and Wildlife Commission directed WDFW to review and update the hatchery policy, originally adopted in November 2009. The policy is intended to advance the conservation and recovery of wild salmon and steelhead. Draft revisions and instructions for providing comments are at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/hatcheries/hatchery-reform-policy-review.
WDFW staff will present a summary of public feedback on the Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy and draft revisions to the Hatchery and Fishery Reform Policy at the commission’s Oct. 22-24 meeting. Comments on the Willapa Bay policy will help shape any modifications.
Adopted in June 2015, the Willapa policy “is designed to help restore natural salmon runs, reduce conflicts between commercial and recreational fisheries in Willapa Bay, and enhance the economic well-being and stability of the recreational and commercial fishing industry in the state,” according to WDFW. To view the Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy and comment, visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/policies/willapa-bay-salmon-management.
