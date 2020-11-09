OLYMPIA — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind and WDFW Coastal Regional Director Larry Phillips will host a virtual open house from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, to discuss local topics, including razor clam seasons.
Susewind will be joined by Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau Executive Director Andi Day and Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips to discuss how razor clams play a role in regional tourism, outdoor recreation, and community culture. The event will include a short, live presentation and take written questions from the public about razor clams and other topics.
“We always have a lot going on with razor clams and it’s important to us that community members are able to engage with us on the topics that matter to them,” Susewind said. “We know that people in this region care about our work and we’re looking forward to having a chance to find out what’s on their minds — clams or otherwise.”
Susewind and Coastal Regional Director Phillips will also share updates on a number of other local and statewide issues.
Members of the public can watch and ask questions at the following link: zoom.us/j/93019728413. The event will be recorded and posted to the department’s website afterward for those unable to attend.
This is the last in a series of regional virtual open houses this year from Director Susewind, who first began holding regional outreach events in 2018 as a way to increase two-way public engagement and provide updates on the department’s local activities.
WDFW’s coastal region spans Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, Pierce and Thurston counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.