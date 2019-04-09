OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will host a meeting Thursday, April 11, to provide stakeholders with an overview of the Hatchery and Fishery Reform Policy review and seek public input. The meeting is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room 194 of the Lacey Campus Building 1 at South Puget Sound College, 4220 6th Ave. SE, Lacey.
The state’s hatchery and fishery reform policy is intended to improve hatchery effectiveness, ensure compatibility between hatchery production and salmon recovery plans, and support sustainable fisheries. The state Fish and Wildlife Commission, a citizen group appointed by the governor to set policy for WDFW, adopted the policy in 2009 and then instructed the department last June to initiate a review of the policy.
At the meeting, WDFW staff will provide background on the policy and the commission’s decision to review it, a timeline for the review and current status, and a summary of the stakeholder engagement to date.
There will be additional opportunities for the public to provide input as the review process moves forward.
Additional information on the policy and review process is available on WDFW’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/hatcheries/hatchery-reform-policy-review.
For additional information contact Andrew Murdoch at 509-664-3148 ext. 278, Eric Kinne at 360-902-2418.
