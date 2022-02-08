WILLAPA BAY — Efforts to curb exponential growth of invasive European green crab numbers in Willapa Bay are included in an emergency response ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee on Jan. 20.
As detailed in the Feb. 2 Chinook Observer, the species first sighted in state waters in Willapa Bay in 1998 has exploded into what the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife describes as “a threat to Washington’s economic, environmental, and cultural resources.” The small and aggressive crab pose a risk to commercial clam harvests and native species, including young Dungeness crab.
An emergency funding request WDFW sent to the Legislature this session includes $500,000 per year for coastal communities through a proposed Coastal Management Grant program. This money is meant to “significantly ramp up” coastal European green crab trapping and better utilize local expertise, Chase Gunnell, WDFW communications manager, said last week.
WDFW recently reached out to shellfish industry policy leaders, tribes and other stakeholders about developing a long-term management plan for green crab on the coast, he said.
After little apparent expansion following their initial discovery in Washington, by last year WDFW and partners trapped more than 14,800 European green crab in Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay. WDFW, in coordination with the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe, Pacific County and Washington Sea Grant captured around 2,000 of them in just a single two-night effort in Tokeland area last year.
This leads one expert on the subject to say control efforts are too late — if they ever could have succeeded. See guest column on page A4.
WDFW is also seeking $630,000 for Washington Sea Grant to expand coordination of local green crab trapping efforts in coastal estuaries, and a separate $500,000 per year for a new local aquatic invasive species management grant program to be administered by the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.