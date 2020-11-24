PACIFIC COUNTY — Razor clam dig closures have hurt coastal communities hoping to economically rebound from months of pandemic-related shutdowns, and the burden is expected to continue. Most recently, digs set to start Dec. 4 were canceled because of ongoing elevated levels of domoic acid toxin.
In coordination with the City of Long Beach, other peninsula communities and other agencies, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife held a town hall via Zoom on Nov. 17 to discuss the impacts and future outlook for razor clamming and other topics.
About 38 participants joined the discussion hosted by WDFW South Puget Sound and Coast Region Director Larry Phillips. WDFW Director Kelli Susewind also joined the meeting via Zoom. Both Phillips and Susewind answered questions that were submitted in written format over Zoom.
While the evening was scheduled to discuss razor clams, it quickly veered away onto other various topics, including spring bear hunts, fishing, and the risk of a potential hunting and fishing season shutdown.
Local appreciation
However, Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips and Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau Executive Director Andi Day were able to get some remarks in before the meeting departed the topics of razor clams and season impacts on the peninsula.
Phillips spoke about the collaboration between the City of Long Beach, WDFW, the Washington State Parks Dept., and cities in Grays Harbor County, resulting in successful clam digs in September.
“[WDFW] and parks and the county commissioners and mayors [have been a part of] a great working relationship, and I think the people of Pacific County and the people of Grays Harbor should be impressed,” Phillips said. “We worked with the mayors in Westport [and] Ocean Shores, and it was really great to have such great collaboration of people working together for the benefit of our citizens and tourism and taking care of our merchants and everything because there’s so much involved in it.”
Likewise, Day spoke about all the players’ hard work and how they came together during this unexpected difficult time for our state and country.
“It’s been a real tightrope act as far as keeping our communities safe and keeping our businesses alive,” Day said. “The real key has been the collaboration and the communication between the agencies, between the community, and between all the different groups that are involved here. That has really helped bring us all through together.”
Holding pattern
The Chinook Observer submitted questions, but only one was answered by WDFW’s Larry Phillips. The question asked whether it was normal for high domoic acid levels to be present this time of year.
“There is no real pattern with razor clams in terms of what we would anticipate seeing,” Phillips said. “That is why the [Washington State Dept. of Health] and the agency are so connected in making sure that we are diligent about it. We have a long-developed, very regimented protocol on how to test, when to test, and what happens.”
He continued, “So right now, we are in kind of a holding period. Once we get a clean test, we [have to get another] clean test seven days after that first one, before we get support from the experts, the department of health on [the] reality [that] those clams are safe to eat and don’t pose a challenge.”
Phillips went on to add, “I don’t know that there is a normal or not normal. We do see domoic acid in the winter, and we have had years where it shuts us down. We don’t necessarily see it as high as we’ve seen it [lately], and that’s got a lot of folks concerned about how long it’s going to take [for] those toxins levels to diminish.”
It’s unclear when clam digging may resume in the county, putting many coastal businesses at risk of not recouping losses sustained from months of covid slowdowns. The next potential digs are Dec. 12-18 and Dec. 28-31.
