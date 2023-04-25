Clammer rescue

WDFW Sgt. Todd Dielman rescued two commercial clammers from the isolated Willapa Spits Sunday when their vessel broke down.

 Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police

WILLAPA BAY — Sgt. Todd Dielman of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police was just returning home to check out of service on Sunday, April 23, after working a morning recreational razor clam dig, when he heard a vessel in distress call come out over Pacific County Dispatch. The disabled vessel had transported two commercial razor clam diggers out to the Willapa Spits earlier in the morning.

The two men on board were wet and cold with wind and rain increasing. Their hands were numbing as hypothermia set in, and their phones would not recognize their finger ID. They asked Siri to call 911, which started the rescue. The call was unfortunately dropped, and their only known location was the Willapa Spits. The tide was [coming in] and the spits were by then covered with water. Familiar with that area of Willapa Bay, Dielman rushed to Nahcotta with his small rigid hull inflatable vessel and headed out to look for the men.

