WILLAPA BAY — Sgt. Todd Dielman of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police was just returning home to check out of service on Sunday, April 23, after working a morning recreational razor clam dig, when he heard a vessel in distress call come out over Pacific County Dispatch. The disabled vessel had transported two commercial razor clam diggers out to the Willapa Spits earlier in the morning.
The two men on board were wet and cold with wind and rain increasing. Their hands were numbing as hypothermia set in, and their phones would not recognize their finger ID. They asked Siri to call 911, which started the rescue. The call was unfortunately dropped, and their only known location was the Willapa Spits. The tide was [coming in] and the spits were by then covered with water. Familiar with that area of Willapa Bay, Dielman rushed to Nahcotta with his small rigid hull inflatable vessel and headed out to look for the men.
While underway in his vessel he worked with the Coast Guard and Pacific County. They were able to reconnect with the two men and get a better location. Dielman soon observed the vessel and found them tied off to a crab pot south of Tokeland. There was a 20 kt wind with a 4-5 foot wind chop where he found the men. Dielman was able to tow them safely to the Tokeland Marina.
Once at the dock both thanked Dielman. One of the men, fearing the worst, told him he had started to write a note to his girlfriend in case he never saw her again.
“We are extremely thankful the men made it back safely instead and that they knew when it was time to ask for help,” WDFW said in a Facebook post.
The commercial razor clam fishery runs from April 1 through June 14 this year and the Willapa Bay spits are only accessible by boat.
(0) comments
