LONG BEACH — Pacific County's first winter storm of 2019-2020 includes 21-foot seas, 65 mph gusts and potential flooding from 3 to 8 inches of rain between Thursday evening and Sunday morning.
Though fairly ordinary by local standards, this atmospheric river-type storm can cause landslides, blow down alders and branches, and create other assorted inconveniences. Motorists should resist the temptation to try to cross flooded roadways, as vehicles can be swept into deeper water.
As of about 1 p.m. Thursday the National Weather Service in Portland had issued a high-wind warning for 4 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday for the whole coast from north Pacific County nearly to the Oregon-California state line. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected near beaches and headlands.
"Residents should take action now to tie down loose objects in yards. Some damage can be expected from the high winds, especially to signs, tree limbs and power lines. Power outages are possible. Drive with extreme caution in the warning area and be prepared for flying debris," the weather service said.
A flood watch is in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday morning for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, including the the Lower Columbia, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills.
"Heavy rain Thursday night through Friday night will cause sharp rises on many creeks and rivers. The heaviest rain will be in the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, along with the south Washington and north Oregon Cascade foothills, with totals of 3 to 8 inches," the weather service said.
Rivers of greatest concern based on the latest forecasts include the Grays in Wahkiakum County. Any river flooding is expected to be minor.
A gale warning is in effect from noon Thursday through Friday morning, and is currently expected to be downgraded to a gale watch. Gusts to 40 kt are forecast Thursday afternoon. Thursday night gusts may rise to 45 kt. Combined seas are expected to reach 21 feet with a dominant period of 16 seconds. Friday combined seas are expected to be 20 feet with a dominant period of 16 seconds. Seas will return to normal by Sunday.
