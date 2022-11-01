Snow prediction

The European Center for Mid-Range Weather Forecasts, known for fairly accurate predictions, thinks a major snowstorm will impact western Washington next week. Even the Long Beach Peninsula may be in for an inconvenient amount of snow.

It’s a bit early for high certainty, but the reliable European Center for Mid-Range Weather Forecasts model and University of Washington Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass are predicting a massive snowstorm to impact the Pacific Northwest next week.

According to the weather model and Mass, snow could arrive as early as mid-afternoon on Sunday, Nov. 6, with a trace by the late evening. Snow will pick up overnight, and by 6 a.m. on Nov. 7, the majority of western Washington will be coated with up to several inches of snow.

