The European Center for Mid-Range Weather Forecasts, known for fairly accurate predictions, thinks a major snowstorm will impact western Washington next week. Even the Long Beach Peninsula may be in for an inconvenient amount of snow.
It’s a bit early for high certainty, but the reliable European Center for Mid-Range Weather Forecasts model and University of Washington Meteorology Professor Cliff Mass are predicting a massive snowstorm to impact the Pacific Northwest next week.
According to the weather model and Mass, snow could arrive as early as mid-afternoon on Sunday, Nov. 6, with a trace by the late evening. Snow will pick up overnight, and by 6 a.m. on Nov. 7, the majority of western Washington will be coated with up to several inches of snow.
“The accumulated snow over the next week by the [University of Washington] model is also substantial over the mountains and has some lowland snow over western Washington. Folks, we may be skiing by Thanksgiving,” Mass said on his popular weather blog.
If the models are correct, and they are already becoming more consistent, snow will linger throughout the week. By Thursday, Nov. 10, the north Pacific County region could see upwards of a foot of snow and the south county region upwards of 4 inches of snow. Seattle could get nearly 2 feet of snow by next Thursday, the weather models suggest.
Conveniently, the Pacific County Board of Commissioners approved a larger-than-usual purchase on Sept. 27 of 132 tons of road salt, costing approximately $26,281 in preparation for a bad winter season. One load was distributed to both the north and south county regions, and the rest was stored.
